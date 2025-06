10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



A fruit cocktail straight from the islands. Each vegan gummy is powered by 10mg of fast-acting, solventless rosin from a sativa strain. With 100mg of THC per pack, these gummies deliver bold, tropical flavor and uplifting effects.



Instructions: Eat 1 gummy. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Vegan Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Malic Acid, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural Fruit Concentrate, Solventless Rosin Cannabis Extract, VESIsorb Nanotechnology, Natural Color

