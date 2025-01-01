25mg THC per belt/100mg THC per package



Relax and unwind with our Strawberry Lemonade Belts, a bold Indica blend for the kick back connoisseurs. Enhanced with solventless rosin for deep relaxation and euphoria.



Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Natural Fruit Concentrate, Natural Color, Carnauba Wax, Solventless Live Rosin Cannabis Oil, Malic Acid, VESIsorb Nanotechnology



Servings: 20, Serving Size (2.5g), Amount per serving: Calories 7, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0mg, Total Carb. 2g, Total Sugars 2g (incl. 2g Added Sugars)

