KANHA | Solventless Live Rosin Belts | Strawberry Lemonade | 100mg THC | 4-pack

by KANHA
About this product

25mg THC per belt/100mg THC per package

Relax and unwind with our Strawberry Lemonade Belts, a bold Indica blend for the kick back connoisseurs. Enhanced with solventless rosin for deep relaxation and euphoria.

Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.

Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Natural Fruit Concentrate, Natural Color, Carnauba Wax, Solventless Live Rosin Cannabis Oil, Malic Acid, VESIsorb Nanotechnology

Servings: 20, Serving Size (2.5g), Amount per serving: Calories 7, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0mg, Total Carb. 2g, Total Sugars 2g (incl. 2g Added Sugars)
About this brand

KANHA
KANHA - where innovation meets tradition.

As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281417
  • CA, US: C12-0000402-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-1000268
  • NV, US: 36111143425969416428
  • CA, US: C12-0000057-LIC
  • IL, US: 2108011028-IN
