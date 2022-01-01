About this product
Sunderstorm's delicious Kanha gummies offer a medicated experience in the form of sour grapes. Unwrap the power of tasty sour grapes infused with only the highest quality lab-tested cannabis oil. Kanha reminds you of the playfulness and joy to be found in life. Medicate without compromising your taste buds. Available in 100mg bags.
About this brand
Kanha Gummies
Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.