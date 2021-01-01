Kanha Gummies
Peach Gummies 100mg 10-Pack
About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Peach gummies are delectably sweet and made with hybrid terpenes, which will put you somewhere in the middle of uplifted and relaxed.
