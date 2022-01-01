KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.



No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:

* Amazing flavors

* All-Natural, always

* Zero Pesticides

* Consistency from texture to experience

* Highest quality cannabis oils



“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.



Follow us @Kanhatreats