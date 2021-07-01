About this product
View Kanji availability at any The Dispensary and MYNT Cannabis Dispensary.
About this strain
Donny Burger
Donny Burger effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kanji Cannabis
When you grow up with Lake Tahoe in your backyard, it makes an impression. So when the time came to launch a cannabis-infused edible line, you could say we were inspired by the purity and clarity of that incredible lake. Our goal? Handcrafted sweets and confections expertly infused with premium cannabis oil that’s as clear and pure as Tahoe water – candy for those who appreciate simple things done right.