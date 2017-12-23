About this product

This mostly sativa variety is perfect for increasing feelings of happiness and euphoria, stimulating creativity. Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company also has bright lemon notes and a citrus-grapefruit scent. In addition to an outstanding flavour this plant is packed with resin making it perfect for extracts and concentrates.

This strain is incredibly easy to grow and quick finishing for a sativa variety. Amnesi-K is also heavy yielding and mould and pest resistant.



TYPE: Sativa

Smell: sweet, grapefruit

Flavors: Lemon, citrus, sweet, grapefruit

Appearance: Dense medium sized buds

Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting, Euphoric

Medical: Depression, Stress, Fatigue,



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 60-70 days

Height: 180 cm

Yield: 550 g./m2 or 600-700 g./plant