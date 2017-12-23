Kannabia Seeds
AMNESI-K LEMON
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This mostly sativa variety is perfect for increasing feelings of happiness and euphoria, stimulating creativity. Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company also has bright lemon notes and a citrus-grapefruit scent. In addition to an outstanding flavour this plant is packed with resin making it perfect for extracts and concentrates.
This strain is incredibly easy to grow and quick finishing for a sativa variety. Amnesi-K is also heavy yielding and mould and pest resistant.
TYPE: Sativa
Smell: sweet, grapefruit
Flavors: Lemon, citrus, sweet, grapefruit
Appearance: Dense medium sized buds
Effects: Happy, Creative, Uplifting, Euphoric
Medical: Depression, Stress, Fatigue,
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 60-70 days
Height: 180 cm
Yield: 550 g./m2 or 600-700 g./plant
Amnesi-K Lemon effects
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
