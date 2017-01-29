About this product
Apple & Bananas
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Bananas, also known as "Banana," "B1," and "B1 Bananas," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Developed from Leafs by Snoop. this is an indica-dominant hybrid strain often offered in concentrate form, although it can be found in flower form too. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item