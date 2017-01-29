Apple & Bananas

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Apple & Bananas is a delightful feminized strain that stands out for its exceptional flavor and uplifting effects. With a unique lineage that combines giants like GDP or Platinum Cookies, this strain offers a vibrant experience that has quickly gained popularity among cannabis enthusiasts.

TYPE: Sativa dominant
Flavor: Earthy, Fruity
Effects: Balanced
Complete cycle: 63 days
Yield: 17.6oz/ft² or 24.7oz/plant

About this strain

Bananas, also known as "Banana," "B1," and "B1 Bananas," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Developed from Leafs by Snoop. this is an indica-dominant hybrid strain often offered in concentrate form, although it can be found in flower form too. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
