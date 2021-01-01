Kannabia Seeds
BABY BOOM AUTO
About this product
Intense shades of purple, blue and green define this small but lethal indica variety by Kannabia Seed Company. With a tapestry of flavours ranging from pine and earth to sweet and sour plum jam. Baby Boom has a strong combination of both cerebral relaxation and couch lock (especially if you don’t keep moving).
Like most autoflowering varieties, this strain is easy to grow and prefers light, low release fertilization and is mould, pest and disease resistant.
TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavors: Plum, berry, pine, earth, sweet, fruity
Appearance: dark and dense buds
Effects: Cerebral, couchlock, relaxation
Medical: Pain, insomnia
