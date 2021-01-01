About this product

Intense shades of purple, blue and green define this small but lethal indica variety by Kannabia Seed Company. With a tapestry of flavours ranging from pine and earth to sweet and sour plum jam. Baby Boom has a strong combination of both cerebral relaxation and couch lock (especially if you don’t keep moving).

Like most autoflowering varieties, this strain is easy to grow and prefers light, low release fertilization and is mould, pest and disease resistant.



TYPE: Indica dominant

Flavors: Plum, berry, pine, earth, sweet, fruity

Appearance: dark and dense buds

Effects: Cerebral, couchlock, relaxation

Medical: Pain, insomnia