About this product

This sativa-dominant CBD variety has a higher THC to CBD ratio of 1:2 making this strain great for daytime medical use. Its bright lime-green buds are round, without tips and with a compact, strong structure. It’s highly flavourful, with the characteristic citrus notes of the original Diesel and a relaxing, long-lasting effect. Heavy resin means it’s great for extracts and oils.

BCN Diesel CBD is easy to grow and highly pest resistant.

TYPE: Sativa Dominant

Smell: diesel

Flavors: Citrus, diesel, spicy

Effects: Psychoactive, cerebral, happy

Medical: Pain, PTSD, depression



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 55 days

Height: 200 cm.

Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant