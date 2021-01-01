Kannabia Seeds
BCN DIESEL CBD
About this product
This sativa-dominant CBD variety has a higher THC to CBD ratio of 1:2 making this strain great for daytime medical use. Its bright lime-green buds are round, without tips and with a compact, strong structure. It’s highly flavourful, with the characteristic citrus notes of the original Diesel and a relaxing, long-lasting effect. Heavy resin means it’s great for extracts and oils.
BCN Diesel CBD is easy to grow and highly pest resistant.
TYPE: Sativa Dominant
Smell: diesel
Flavors: Citrus, diesel, spicy
Effects: Psychoactive, cerebral, happy
Medical: Pain, PTSD, depression
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
