Kannabia Seeds
BIG BULL
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
This award-winning indica strain by Kannabia Seed Company is prized for it’s medicinal and therapeutic effects. Incredibly relaxing, meditative and perfect for getting some rest. The buds have a nice sweet, floral flavour. Almost pure indica.
Big Bull is incredibly easy to grow, heavy yielding, quick finishing, and mould and pest resistant.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: fruity and floral
Flavors: Sweet, floral
Appearance:
Effects: relaxing, psychoactive, meditative, pain-relief
Medical: Anxiety, pain, insomnia, PTSD,
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55-60 days
Height: 180 cm
Yield: 450 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Big Bull is incredibly easy to grow, heavy yielding, quick finishing, and mould and pest resistant.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: fruity and floral
Flavors: Sweet, floral
Appearance:
Effects: relaxing, psychoactive, meditative, pain-relief
Medical: Anxiety, pain, insomnia, PTSD,
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55-60 days
Height: 180 cm
Yield: 450 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Big Bull effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
66% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
ADD/ADHD
33% of people say it helps with add/adhd
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!