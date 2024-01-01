About this product
Candy Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Dayglow. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Candy Cream is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Candy Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Cream’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Cream, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
