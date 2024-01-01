Candy Cream Go Fast

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 24.5%CBD —
About this product

Candy Cream Go Fast is an exceptional strain that delights cannabis enthusiasts with its rich, dessert-like flavors and uplifting effects. This fast-growing cultivar masterfully combines sweet, creamy notes with hints of vanilla and caramel, creating a delectable experience reminiscent of your favorite confections. Perfect for those seeking a quick yet satisfying experience, Candy Cream Go Fast is ideal for social gatherings or unwinding after a long day. Each harvest delivers a scrumptious burst of flavor that elevates the mood and enchants the senses, transforming every session into a joyful celebration of sweetness and relaxation.

TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavor: Sweet
Effects: Relaxing
Complete cycle: 46-49 days
Yield: 19.4oz/ft² or 21.1oz/plant

About this strain

Candy Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Dayglow. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Candy Cream is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Candy Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Cream’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Cream, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
