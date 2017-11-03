Dream Sherbet Auto

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

At Kannabia Seed Company, we prioritize the meticulous task of creating autoflowering variants of our premium marijuana seeds. The recent addition to our collection, Dream Sherbet, exemplifies our commitment to excellence. Anticipating a robust outcome, the results surpassed even our expectations.

The success of this operation can be attributed to the use of high-quality Ruderalis, ensuring the preservation of the original feminized cannabis seed's properties. Originating from the west-coast genetics of Pink Panties, Dream Sherbet is an indisputable indica with liberating characteristics.

In its autoflowering iteration, the potency of Dream Sherbet becomes unparalleled, boasting heightened THC levels and resinous capacities. It maintains its density in a more compact form, embodying the ideal traits for a superior automatic marijuana plant: high production and a swift flowering period.

TYPE: Indica-dominant
Flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet
Effects: balanced
Complete cycle: 75 days
Height: 2.95 ft
Yield: 1.64 oz/ft or 7.05 oz/plant

About this strain

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
