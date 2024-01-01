About this product
In the realm of autoflowering cannabis seeds, opinions vary among enthusiasts. Recognizing this diversity, Kannabia took a comprehensive approach, dedicating extensive research and meticulous attention to detail to introduce a compelling autoflowering strain. The outcome is the impressive Gorilla King Auto, a genetic masterpiece crafted to win over skeptics and cater to the needs of small-scale domestic growers, ensuring guaranteed success.
Gorilla King Auto stands out as an indica/sativa hybrid, skillfully combining the best attributes of both varieties. Despite its autoflowering nature, it surprises with high productivity and exceptional resistance to humidity. This strain is designed to deliver a satisfying experience for growers seeking reliability and success in a compact and efficient package.
TYPE: indica-sativa
Flavors: earthy, sweet
Effects: stimulating
Complete cycle: 75 days
Height: 3.28 ft
Yield: 1.64 oz/ft or 6.35 oz/plant
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Notice a problem?Report this item