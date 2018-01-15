Kannabia Seeds
LA BLANCA
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
La Blanca by Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning strain that is ideal for both medical and recreational users. La Blanca works well for relaxing muscles, reducing anxiety and increasing appetite. The Great White Shark encourages CBD production.
A vigorous grower, La Blanca has a sativa structure with a short finishing time (thanks to the Black Domina) and highly mould and pest resistant.
La Blanca effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
