Mimosa Dream

by Kannabia Seed Company
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
During those late summer evenings, when tranquility sets in, and moments are spent savoring cocktails or revisiting messages on your mobile phone, a feminized cannabis seed like Mimosa Dream from Kannabia Seed Company becomes the perfect companion. This new creation is delicate, soft, and remarkably refreshing, transforming into a fantastic, silent, and fragrant friend as it grows before you.

Mimosa Dream is the result of blending two highly esteemed genetics. Clementine, a mix of Tangerine Sunrise and Kush, contributes productivity and a distinctly Mediterranean orange flavor. Known for its balanced and relaxing qualities, it carries a soothing effect. The infusion of Purple Punch adds a sweet and pleasant touch, enhancing the strain with a powerful indica effect. Similar to its namesake cocktail, a blend of orange juice and cava, this marijuana plant provides a delightful and elegant refreshment.

TYPE: Indica-sativa
Flavors: citric
Effects: balanced
Flowering cycle: 63 days
Yield: 1.64 oz/ft or 24.69 oz/plant

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
