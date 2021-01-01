Kannabia Seeds
PURPLE KUSH
About this product
Purple Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a deep, rich purple budded, resin-loaded strain. Rich in a sweet berry flavour, Purple Kush is a high THC strain. Smokers can enjoy an ultra-relaxing but still stimulating high that won’t put you to sleep. Purple Kush is perfect for everyday smokers that want to relax but still get things done.
This Purple Kush has a touch of Black Domina to help shorten the grow time, and make more robust, mould and pest resistant buds.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: Sweet berries
Flavors: sweet fruity berries
Appearance: Dense purple buds
Effects: : Relaxing, calming, clearheaded
Medical: Anxiety, stress
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55-60 days
Height: 180-200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
