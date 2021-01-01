About this product

Purple Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a deep, rich purple budded, resin-loaded strain. Rich in a sweet berry flavour, Purple Kush is a high THC strain. Smokers can enjoy an ultra-relaxing but still stimulating high that won’t put you to sleep. Purple Kush is perfect for everyday smokers that want to relax but still get things done.

This Purple Kush has a touch of Black Domina to help shorten the grow time, and make more robust, mould and pest resistant buds.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: Sweet berries

Flavors: sweet fruity berries

Appearance: Dense purple buds

Effects: : Relaxing, calming, clearheaded

Medical: Anxiety, stress



Grow Info:

Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 55-60 days

Height: 180-200 cm.

Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant