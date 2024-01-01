RS11 (Rainbow Sherbet #11)

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

RS11 (Rainbow Sherbet #11) is a remarkable feminized strain that captivates cannabis connoisseurs with its vibrant flavor and uplifting effects. Blending sweet fruity notes with creamy undertones, this hybrid offers a colorful and dynamic experience that promises joy and creativity. Each harvest delivers a delightful burst of flavor that brightens the senses and elevates the mood, making it the perfect choice for social occasions or inspiring creative endeavors.

TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavor: Citric,fruity,sweet
Effects: Stimulating
Complete cycle: 63 days
Yield: 16oz/ft² or 17oz/plant

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
