Logo for the brand Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds

RUSSIAN DOLL

About this product

Russian Doll buds are loaded with resin, voluminous but still compact buds great for smoking or extraction. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive sativa variety (that grows and has buds more like an indica) that will keep you motivated and happy throughout the day. Its effect is long lasting with a balance of physical relaxation and mental stimulation.
Easy to grow with a short flowering period, Russian Doll is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases.

TYPE: Sativa
Smell: Sweet and lemony
Flavors: sweet and spicy
Appearance:
Effects: Motivated, happy, relaxing, stimulating
Medical: Anxiety, ADD, ADHD, Depression

Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 58 days
Height: 180 cm.
Yield: 450 g./m2 or 700 g./plant
