Russian Doll buds are loaded with resin, voluminous but still compact buds great for smoking or extraction. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive sativa variety (that grows and has buds more like an indica) that will keep you motivated and happy throughout the day. Its effect is long lasting with a balance of physical relaxation and mental stimulation.

Easy to grow with a short flowering period, Russian Doll is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases.



TYPE: Sativa

Smell: Sweet and lemony

Flavors: sweet and spicy

Appearance:

Effects: Motivated, happy, relaxing, stimulating

Medical: Anxiety, ADD, ADHD, Depression



Grow Info:

Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 58 days

Height: 180 cm.

Yield: 450 g./m2 or 700 g./plant