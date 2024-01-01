Zkit Kandy Dream Auto

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Ever since we started offering Zkit Kandy Dream at Kannabia Seed Company, we knew that we had to produce a stable autoflowering version with the same organoleptic properties and the same performance. It wasn’t exactly a piece of cake, but we pulled it off. Presenting Zkit Kandy Dream Auto, just as sweet and productive, but with even shorter growing times and greater reliability. It’s the perfect plant!

About this strain

Lemon Zkittle  is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Zkittlez. Bred by Dutch Passion, Lemon Zkittle  is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Zkittle  effects make them feel relaxed,  giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Zkittle  when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Lemon Zkittle  features an aroma and flavor profile of citrus, lemon, and mint. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Zkittle , tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Kannabia Seed Company
Kannabia Seed Company
Shop products
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Notice a problem?Report this item