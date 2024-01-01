About this product
Lemon Zkittle effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Zkittle potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Zkittle is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Zkittlez. Bred by Dutch Passion, Lemon Zkittle is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Zkittle effects make them feel relaxed, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Zkittle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Lemon Zkittle features an aroma and flavor profile of citrus, lemon, and mint. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Zkittle , tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.