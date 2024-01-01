Zkittlez

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 23%CBD 1%
About this product

Zkittlez is an extraordinary feminized strain that captivates cannabis enthusiasts with its delightful flavor and vibrant effects. This cultivar masterfully blends fruity sweetness and subtle earthiness, creating a mouthwatering experience that has quickly become a favorite. Perfect for those seeking a joyful and relaxing experience, Zkittlez offers an enticing flavor profile and soothing effects, making it an ideal choice for social gatherings or unwinding after a long day.

TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavor: Fruity, sweet
Effects: Balanced
Complete cycle: 55-60 days
Yield: 16oz/ft² or 19oz/plant

About this strain

Zkittlez Auto is a hybrid autoflowering cannabis strain bred by Fast Buds. This rendition of the iconic candy strain brings stability, structure, and consistent THC numbers. Zkittlez Auto produces massive, lime green buds coated in trichomes that produce a stimulating brain buzz with a soothing body sensation. A two-week cure brings out the flavors of berry, mango, citrus, and even dark cacao undertones. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
