Zkittlez
HybridTHC 23%CBD 1%
About this strain
Zkittlez Auto is a hybrid autoflowering cannabis strain bred by Fast Buds. This rendition of the iconic candy strain brings stability, structure, and consistent THC numbers. Zkittlez Auto produces massive, lime green buds coated in trichomes that produce a stimulating brain buzz with a soothing body sensation. A two-week cure brings out the flavors of berry, mango, citrus, and even dark cacao undertones. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
