Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Karma Originals
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls
