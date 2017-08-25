Karma Originals
Las Vegas Purple Animal - 1g Dip Stick
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
Las Vegas Purple Kush BX effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!