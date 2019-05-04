About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this strain
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Karma Originals
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls
