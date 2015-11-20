About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this strain
Sour LSD is a balanced hybrid strain that brings the best of its parent strains: the sour, funky aroma of Sour Bubble and the trippy headspace provided by the hybrid LSD. Elevating the senses to new heights, Sour LSD is a great companion strain for enjoying the outdoors or creative activities. This BOG Seeds creation is a nostalgic throwback for all fans of Barney's Farm's original LSD, as it carries similar active traits only with a little more body relaxation.
Sour LSD effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Karma Originals
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls
