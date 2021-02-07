About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this strain
Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.
Cherry Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Creative
47% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Karma Originals
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose.
Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community.
Our mission is to keep our standards and you high.
Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes.
Cannabis Items we Offer:
• Distillate Cartridges
• Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa
• Pure Pressed Rosin
• Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls
• Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa
• Moon Dust Kief
• 6 Pack Pre Rolls
