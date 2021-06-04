Ultra Violence, also known as "UV" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a 3-way cross of Wet Dream, Jilly Bean, and OG Kush Breath. This strain produces relaxing effects that put consumers into a gentle haze. The effects of Ultra Violence come on quickly, so it's best to take it slow with this strain, or else you might be left locked to your sofa. If couch lock is what you're seeking, continued use of this strain will get you there. Ultra Violence features a berry flavor profile that tastes extra sweet and citrusy on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and pain. According to growers, Ultra Violence flowers into fluffy buds with dark green foliage and a layer of frosty trichomes. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.