Coming from Dark Horse Genetics, Kings Banner is a cross of their very own Bruce Banner #3 and King Louis XIII OG x Joseph OG. Bruce Banner was named the strongest strain on Earth by High Times in 2014, and this cross increases that potency with heightened THC levels. With earthy and gassy flavors, this kushy strain may put you deep in the couch for hours on end.
Kings Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
