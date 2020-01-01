 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Kaviar California
Kaviar California Cover Photo

Kaviar California

Experience the Trifecta

KAVIAR 1.5g Pre-Rolls. Flower infused with hash rolled in kief with a Kaviar branded glass tip!
KAVIAR 1.5g Pre-Rolls. Flower infused with hash rolled in kief with a Kaviar branded glass tip!
KAVIAR Moonrocks are dense, potent and smooth flower infused with hash oil rolled in kief
KAVIAR Moonrocks are dense, potent and smooth flower infused with hash oil rolled in kief
KAVIAR 1.5g Pre-Rolls. Flower infused with hash rolled in kief with a Kaviar branded glass tip!
KAVIAR 1.5g Pre-Rolls. Flower infused with hash rolled in kief with a Kaviar branded glass tip!
Experience the trifecta with KAVIAR Pre Rolls and Moonrocks!
Experience the trifecta with KAVIAR Pre Rolls and Moonrocks!

About Kaviar California

KAVIAR has developed an amazing line-up of artisan, made from scratch concentrates and infused cones. Right from the start, we knew that we wanted to build a brand that both customers and dispensaries could count on for professionalism, consistency, quality, and innovation. From production to packaging to working with our customers, KAVIAR is focused on these principles. To ensure consistency, KAVIAR'S lab tests every batch of oil we make and adjusts the recipe based on potency to enable precise dosing—and we have done this from the day we opened our doors. Our facility operates with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure strict quality control and consumer safety. We encourage you to take a close look and see that all cannabis is not created equal. Our plants and their flowers are sustainably grown, imbued with the highest concentrated oil the industry has to offer. The result? KAVIAR cones that redefine the relationship between cannabis and luxury. Our Mission is Simple: Produce the World’s Finest Cannabis. Our dream is equally so: to continuously deliver moments of euphoria through our exquisite products. To ensure our exceptional standards and your highest expectations are met, we are committed to fulfilling this mission ethically and responsibly.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California