Kaya Farms
Tangilope
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
Tangilope effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
