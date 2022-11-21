About this product
KAYA extracts are single origin, made using in-house, mountain-grown cannabis sourced solely from High Mountain Health. All of our products are analytically tested by an independent, state-certified lab.
Ethanol Hash Oil (EHO) or Butane Hash Oil (BHO)
Textures: Shatter, Batter, Sugar, Crumble, or Sap…see the menu for availability
Single Origin from Seed to Sale
Small Batch, Dry Cured
About this brand
KAYA Infusions
KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.
State License(s)
00000050DCBO00239922
00000067ESWR93327597