KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology.
• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience
Potency:
• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids
When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.
KAYA Infusions
KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.