KAYA Infusions
KAYA Mys•Stix - **LIMITED EDITION** Wookies Indica Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology.
• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience
Potency:
• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids
When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.
• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes
• No MCT, PEG, or VG
• Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience
Potency:
• 450mg minimum active cannabinoids
When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.
Wookies effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!