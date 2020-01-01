The first mobile cannabis testing lab in Arizona is open for business. We test everything same as brick and mortar laboratories but we come to your location and test only your samples. This eliminates any potential of crossing results with other cannabis businesses. We are using the latest Shimadzu cannabis testing instruments and 3M microbiology technology. We would like to make an appointment and come to you location and show our state of the are mobile cannabis testing lab. 602-321-5695 ask for Joy kblabsaz@gmail.com kblabsaz.com