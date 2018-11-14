The Relax Tincture will become your favorite part about your evening routine. 600mg of CBD and Delta 8 each with added Blue zSkittlez indica terpene profile. This powerful tincture was designed with relaxation in mind. The blue zskittlez terpene profile used gives this tincture a berry flavor with calming effects. This unique blend of cbd, delta8 and terpenes makes this product stand out from the competition. Delta8 is psychoactive and should be used responsibly. We recommend starting with .25mL under the tongue and slowly increasing until desired effect is reached. Not intended for use under 18 years of age.