Keef Brands
Keef Hybrid PAX Pod 500mg
About this product
Keef Pods are filled with high potency distillate blended with full spectrum CO2 oil for the perfect cannabis oil balance! Available with both cannabis derived terpenes and popular botanical terpene profiles for all interests. Keef Pods are compatible with the PAX Era technology, and offer users one of the most personalized and unique vape experiences in the market. Every hit is perfectly smooth will not disappoint with flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!