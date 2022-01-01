Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies 600mg - Wild Berry | KENJI



- 30 CBD Gummies per bottle

- Flavor: Wild Berry

- USDA Certified Organic CBD Gummies

- Infused with Full Spectrum CBD: Experience the Entourage Effect

- Plant-based, Vegan friendly

- Guaranteed CBD concentration

- Contains less than 0.3% THC (non-psychoactive)



Lab Tested | Gluten Free | Made in USA | All Natural



BALANCE YOUR DAY WITH KENJI CBD GUMMIES

CBD Gummies are the perfect better tasting alternative for people who don’t like the natural taste of CBD oil. These wild berry flavored gummies are packed with a potent dose of 20mg CBD per gummy, delivering you the precise desired amount of CBD. The perfect CBD Edible for to go.



Our vegan-friendly USDA Certified Organic CBD Gummies are infused with Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract.



ALL NATURAL. No artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors or preservatives. Taking CBD has never tasted so good!



INGREDIENTS:

Organic Full Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Hemp Extract, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin (High Methoxyl Pectin (E 440i), Trisodium Citrate (E 331iii), Sucrose), Citric Acid, Organic Berry Flavor (Organic Ethyl Alcohol, Water, Natural Flavor), Organic Blue Color (Organic Glycerin (E422), Organic Spirulina, Filtered Deionized Water), Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Natural L-Malic Acid. May contain trace amounts of Organic Carnauba Wax



HOW TO USE:

Adults take 1 gummy 1-2 times per day.



STORAGE:

Store your organic CBD Gummies in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.



SERVING SIZES:

Each bottle of our hemp-derived CBD gummies contains 30 wild berry flavored vegan friendly gummies with a total CBD content of 600mg.



Amount per serving:

1 Gummy = 20mg CBD



WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:

The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.