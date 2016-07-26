About this product
Apple Kush KIller Green Bud 9 Pack 4.5 grams
Apple Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Pure Kush. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Apple Kush is a powerful and cerebral strain that has a pungent, earthy, and citrus flavor and aroma. Apple Kush is 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Apple Kush effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, Apple Kush features flavors like apple, diesel, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Apple Kush typically ranges from $30-$40 per eighth. Apple Kush has a cerebral and relaxing high that can align well with people suffering from depression or anxiety. This strain is best suited for after dinner or when you need a sedating effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.