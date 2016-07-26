Apple Kush Primo Infused Preroll + 20% Hash 1.3 grams

by KGB Reserve
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

1.3 grams of the same goodness offered by our original Torpedo: whole, premium flower, diamond sauce, delicious distillate and pure trichome kief. The addition of full spectrum bubble hash makes this artisanal, small batch experience unique and memorable.

Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time

About this strain

Apple Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Pure Kush. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Apple Kush is a powerful and cerebral strain that has a pungent, earthy, and citrus flavor and aroma. Apple Kush is 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Apple Kush effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, Apple Kush features flavors like apple, diesel, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Apple Kush typically ranges from $30-$40 per eighth. Apple Kush has a cerebral and relaxing high that can align well with people suffering from depression or anxiety. This strain is best suited for after dinner or when you need a sedating effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

KGB Reserve
A Latinx-owned business, KGB Reserve is Co-Founded by Mike and Derrick. They met in 2011 during a cannabis conversation in Oakland California where the two friends operate their distribution and manufacturing companies today. Collectively they draw upon their 45 plus years of cannabis experience, knowledge and friendships to serve as the foundation of our brand. With a select team of cannabis professionals, connoisseurs, and straight up enthusiasts we create a truly memorable cannabis experience.

As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001497-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004744
