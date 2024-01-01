Berries and Cream Primo Infused Preroll + 20% Hash 1.3 grams

by KGB Reserve
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product

1.3 grams of the same goodness offered by our original Torpedo: whole, premium flower, diamond sauce, delicious distillate and pure trichome kief. The addition of full spectrum bubble hash makes this artisanal, small batch experience unique and memorable.

Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time

About this strain

Berries and Cream, bred by Certified Portland, is an indica-dominant cross between Exotic Genetix’s Grease Monkey and Breeder Steve’s Shishkaberry. Expressing an aroma of tart fruit, blackberry thistle, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects of Berries and Cream are strong, hitting behind the eyes before radiating throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.

No product reviews
About this brand

KGB Reserve
A Latinx-owned business, KGB Reserve is Co-Founded by Mike and Derrick. They met in 2011 during a cannabis conversation in Oakland California where the two friends operate their distribution and manufacturing companies today. Collectively they draw upon their 45 plus years of cannabis experience, knowledge and friendships to serve as the foundation of our brand. With a select team of cannabis professionals, connoisseurs, and straight up enthusiasts we create a truly memorable cannabis experience.

As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001497-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004744
