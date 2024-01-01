About this product
About this strain
Blunicorn is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Sherbert and Unicorn Poop. Blunicorn is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blunicorn effects include feeling uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blunicorn when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by In House Genetics, Blunicorn features flavors like blueberry, berry, and mango. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Blunicorn typically starts at $40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blunicorn, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.