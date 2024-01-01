California LImes Torpedo Infused Preroll 1.3 Grams

KGB Reserve
Four is the number of completion, connecting mind, body and soul to the physical world. KGB Reserve begins with four standalone ingredients to create a deliciously indulgent experience. Hand rolled “Killer Green Bud” infused with a special blend of pure cannabis oil mixed with a dollop of the finest diamond sauce; finished with a light dusting of locally sourced kief.

Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time

California Limes by Wolf Genetics is a citrus-heavy cross of undisclosed strains. It features a powerfully zesty aroma underpinned with notes of sour, ripening grape and spicy chili. California Lime has a squat and bushy morphology that develops dense buds hard with resin. This strain is on the potent side, imbuing consumers with especially heady effects that some might describe as semi-psychedelic. That being said, mind your dosage and enjoy the ride. California Lime has a flowering time of approximately 60 days.      

 

About this brand

KGB Reserve
A Latinx-owned business, KGB Reserve is Co-Founded by Mike and Derrick. They met in 2011 during a cannabis conversation in Oakland California where the two friends operate their distribution and manufacturing companies today. Collectively they draw upon their 45 plus years of cannabis experience, knowledge and friendships to serve as the foundation of our brand. With a select team of cannabis professionals, connoisseurs, and straight up enthusiasts we create a truly memorable cannabis experience.

As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.

  • CA, US: C11-0001497-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004744
