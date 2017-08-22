About this product
Cannatonic Bohemian Cannabis Company Toke 4 grams
KGB ReserveFlower
HybridTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this strain
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
