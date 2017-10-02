Cinderella 99 Torpedo Infused Preroll 1.3 Grams

by KGB Reserve
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Four is the number of completion, connecting mind, body and soul to the physical world. KGB Reserve begins with four standalone ingredients to create a deliciously indulgent experience. Hand rolled “Killer Green Bud” infused with a special blend of pure cannabis oil mixed with a dollop of the finest diamond sauce; finished with a light dusting of locally sourced kief.

Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time

About this strain

Cinderella 99, also known as "C99," "Cindy," and "Cindy 99," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. Cinderella 99 is best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients use the effects of Cinderella 99 to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and stress.

About this brand

KGB Reserve
A Latinx-owned business, KGB Reserve is Co-Founded by Mike and Derrick. They met in 2011 during a cannabis conversation in Oakland California where the two friends operate their distribution and manufacturing companies today. Collectively they draw upon their 45 plus years of cannabis experience, knowledge and friendships to serve as the foundation of our brand. With a select team of cannabis professionals, connoisseurs, and straight up enthusiasts we create a truly memorable cannabis experience.

As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001497-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004744
