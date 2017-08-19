Sour Dub KIller Green Bud 1 gram

by KGB Reserve
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

A full gram of super premium, whole flower, ground to perfection for an even burn. Hand twisted tips create an artisanal feel and memorable smoking experience.

Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time

About this strain

Sour Dubb, also known as "Sour Dubble," "Sour Dubb Dawg," and "Sour Double," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage. Sour Dubble is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. B.O.G. Seeds recreated Sour Dubble using Rez Dog’s Sour Diesel IBL instead of the ECSD and the results are very similar, if more indica-like than the original sativa-dominant hybrid. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dubble is a nice blend of head and body effects.

About this brand

A Latinx-owned business, KGB Reserve is Co-Founded by Mike and Derrick. They met in 2011 during a cannabis conversation in Oakland California where the two friends operate their distribution and manufacturing companies today. Collectively they draw upon their 45 plus years of cannabis experience, knowledge and friendships to serve as the foundation of our brand. With a select team of cannabis professionals, connoisseurs, and straight up enthusiasts we create a truly memorable cannabis experience.

As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.

  • CA, US: C11-0001497-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004744
