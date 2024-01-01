About this product
Sour Gorilla Torpedo Infused Preroll 1.3 Grams
by KGB Reserve
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Sour Gorilla, also known as Gorilla Diesel,, is a sativa weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Sour Gorilla has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Gorilla, before let us know! Leave a review.
