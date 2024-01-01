Sour Gorilla Torpedo Infused Preroll 1.3 Grams

by KGB Reserve
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Four is the number of completion, connecting mind, body and soul to the physical world. KGB Reserve begins with four standalone ingredients to create a deliciously indulgent experience. Hand rolled “Killer Green Bud” infused with a special blend of pure cannabis oil mixed with a dollop of the finest diamond sauce; finished with a light dusting of locally sourced kief.

Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time

About this strain

Sour Gorilla, also known as Gorilla Diesel,, is a sativa weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Sour Gorilla has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Gorilla, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

KGB Reserve
A Latinx-owned business, KGB Reserve is Co-Founded by Mike and Derrick. They met in 2011 during a cannabis conversation in Oakland California where the two friends operate their distribution and manufacturing companies today. Collectively they draw upon their 45 plus years of cannabis experience, knowledge and friendships to serve as the foundation of our brand. With a select team of cannabis professionals, connoisseurs, and straight up enthusiasts we create a truly memorable cannabis experience.

As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001497-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004744
