Tahiti Lime is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Leafly’s 2021 Strain of the Year, Dosidos, and Zkittlez. Tahiti Lime is 16% THC and 1% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for more experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tahiti Lime effects include relaxed, giggly, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tahiti Lime when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Tahiti Lime features flavors like nuts, tree fruit, and of course, lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Tahiti Lime is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tahiti Lime, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.