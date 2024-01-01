Tahiti Lime KIller Green Bud 1 gram

by KGB Reserve
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A full gram of super premium, whole flower, ground to perfection for an even burn. Hand twisted tips create an artisanal feel and memorable smoking experience.

Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time

About this strain

Tahiti Lime is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Leafly’s 2021 Strain of the Year, Dosidos, and Zkittlez. Tahiti Lime is 16% THC and 1% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for more experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tahiti Lime effects include relaxed, giggly, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tahiti Lime when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Tahiti Lime features flavors like nuts, tree fruit, and of course, lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Tahiti Lime is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tahiti Lime, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand KGB Reserve
KGB Reserve
Shop products
A Latinx-owned business, KGB Reserve is Co-Founded by Mike and Derrick. They met in 2011 during a cannabis conversation in Oakland California where the two friends operate their distribution and manufacturing companies today. Collectively they draw upon their 45 plus years of cannabis experience, knowledge and friendships to serve as the foundation of our brand. With a select team of cannabis professionals, connoisseurs, and straight up enthusiasts we create a truly memorable cannabis experience.

As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001497-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004744
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.