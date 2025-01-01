Introducing KHOOR’s Berry Blue flavor cigarette – a delightful blend of premium herbs with a burst of delicious blueberry goodness. A refreshing tobacco & nicotine-free alternative. Taste the freedom with our NEW Berry Blue!!



WHAT ARE TOBACCO-FREE CIGARETTES?



- With ZERO Nicotine and ZERO Tobacco, KHOOR's plant-based blend of hemp & organic peppermint leaf, a tobacco alternative replaces your addictive nicotine cigarettes. Our sticks satisfy your smoking rituals by allowing you to feel the roll of the paper, hear it burn, and smell that familiar perfume.



TOBACCO-FREE CIGARETTES ARE:



- Rolled with only All-Natural American Grown Hemp

- LESS EXPENSIVE than any other cigarette on the market

- Completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives

- An all-natural tobacco substitute and effective quit smoking aid

- Non-intoxicating, with < 0.3% ∆9 THC for a chill without the high (0.08% in Khoor)

- Federally Legal in the US thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill

- Available in retail locations, Amazon and our website online for fast, discreet delivery, shipped directly to your door. FREE SHIPPING OVER $100 on our website.



KHOOR CIGARETTES vs. TRADITIONAL TOBACCO CIGARETTES:



- KHOOR Tobacco-Free cigarettes offer an all-natural, non-addictive tobacco substitute. Traditional tobacco cigarettes contain nicotine, and addictive compound, and harmful additives and carcinogens that can devastate your health. KHOOR cigarettes are rolled with only all-natural blend of USA hemp & organic peppermint leaf which has not been shown to be addictive or harmful to your health. Quitting smoking has never been easier!



- KHOOR Tobacco-Free smokes look and feel just like tobacco cigarettes, making it an ideal tobacco substitute. They help you take off the edge without reaching for a pack of toxic filled nicotine, tobacco traditional cigarettes.

