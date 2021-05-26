About this product

Available in 1G, 3.5G, 7G and 14G.



No salt or chemical based nutrients or pesticides ever

We mix our living soil proprietary blend using only organic nutrients as well as horse manure and garden soil.



STRAINS



Now Available: Tropaya

- 26% THC

- Sun Grown

- All Organic



Now Available: Dead Hot Strawberries

- 30.9% THC

- Sun Grown

- All Organic



Now Available: Tropicana Kush

- 30.9% THC

- Sun Grown

- All Organic

Future list of available exotic strains, visit https://www.kskies.com/products



TEST COMPLIANT



All of our products have full Oklahoma Compliance tests include potency, terpenes, pesticides, mold/mildew, and debris.



WHY CHOOSE KIAMICHI SKIES?



We won a High Times Cannabis Cup for Non Solvent Hash in August. We are located in SE Oklahoma in the foothills of the Kiamichi Mountains. Our farm is in a very lightly populated rural area dominated by large trees, sunshine, fresh water and numerous wildlife. We grow in cooperation with nature using only pure, natural, organic soil and water, organic nutrients and pesticides. Everything is hand grown, hand watered, hand harvested and trimmed.

We are looking for a dispensary partner that will carry our branded product line including our Live Rosen based products.

We are in approximately 100 dispensaries in Oklahoma, most of them concentrated in the southern half of the state (due to our proximity).