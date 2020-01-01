Kiinja™ Corporation was founded in 2015 with the sole purpose to develop a truly high throughput and fully automated CO2 supercritical fluid extraction (SFE) system. We are a company with deep technical roots that has developed highly engineered solutions for customers such as NASA, Ball Aerospace and Lockheed-Martin. With our decades of experience, we bring to the SFE market unique, patent pending technology and more importantly, a passion to create value for our customers! Kiinja™ CO2 extraction systems feature industry leading automation, patent pending safety features and a range of process capabilities all of which enable our customers to scale operations quickly and deliver bottom line results.